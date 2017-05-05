Deputies looking for driver who led them on chase in Evansville

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies are looking for a driver who led them on a short chase overnight in Evansville.

A sheriff's deputy tried to pull over an SUV at Fares Avenue and Virginia Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday, but the driver took off.

The chase ended just a few blocks away at East Columbia and Sherman Streets, east of Garvin Street.

We're told a woman was dropped off at the 711 Bar on Virginia Street during the chase. The driver ran from deputies when the SUV was crashed into a pole.

A K9 officer was brought in but the driver was not found.

