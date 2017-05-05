Deputies looking for driver who led them on chase in Evansville

Rivers in Gibson County are on the rise and some are not expected to reach its peak until Monday.More >>
Law enforcement wants to remind you not to drink and drive this Cinco de Mayo.More >>
A new bar in Evansville opened its doors Friday. Mo's House, located in Haynie's Corner on 2nd and Parrett Street, is a place where people can order drinks and hang out.More >>
Authorities have unsealed the probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Isaiah Hagan. He's the man charged with the murder of U.S.I. student, Halee Rathgeber.More >>
The recent heavy rains leading to rising water levels in rivers and creeks. This is putting a bit of a damper on plans to clean the nearly 60 shopping carts that litter Dry Branch Creek.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
