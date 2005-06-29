The Eyes Of The Ranger

Web Producer: Jason Bailey
First, thanks for taking the time to read this. One the greatest things you can do, is give a crazy-person a captive audience.
I'm not crazy, but
Chuck delivers a roundhouse to yo mouf, like Van Damme used to before he was tricked into duplicating every one of his movies, post-‘Double Impact.’ Chuck brings it from the heart.
He salutes the American Flag with his blue eyes, red hair, and lily-white, freshly fallen snow-like skin, and when he kicks @ss, you want to get up and hum the national anthem.
I couldn't believe that the show,
Boulderdash, horse-hockey, and shame on the networks for not giving the 'red-headed mangler' his due.
I couldn't allow visitors to take time from their busy schedules to view a site that didn't give this man, who some have dubbed the “last old-fashioned hero of the West,” the respect he has earned one great line after another.
But, don't crown me with this discovery of this wonder-titan of martial arts and home training equipment. One before me celebrated this action-drama-syndicated-morally-fervent-staunch-black-belt-super-starburst-of-man-meat.
Brother Conan spreads the truth. And the truth wears size 11-and-a-half alligator-and-snake-skin cowboy boots, with matching marsupial-and-rawhide trench coat.
Chuck and Walker are just that, however I would conjecture the two of them share the same body in another dimension, where David Hasselhoff is featured on Nelly’s new album: Errwherrr! Wait, I have that album.
I'll review it sometime soon.
They are not distinct; how do you know you aren't watching Walker when you see “Chuck” and Ms. Brinkley help validate your poor decision to stay at home instead of going out, while convincing many people they can get an effective workout from sliding back and forth.
How do you he isn't doing everything he can to keep from side-kicking the guy that looks like a non-speaking henchman on ‘Texas Ranger, who happens to be a “concerned person” who wants to learn more about the Friction Glide or Abdominal-Incline-Hole-In-The-Wallet.
My question though: can
'Red Beard' would bounce back, beating down Nash Bridges every Friday night at 8, 7-central.
Now, he brings it every night on the prestigious and morality-conscious Hallmark Channel, the source of my Walker fix, and his daily words for everyday life.
This brings me to the denouement of my soliloquious(<not a real word) declaration of fawned, strictly platonic, romance with
In the time I wrote this, I could've saved five baby seals. Don't eat baby seals, save ‘em.
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
The Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6) for the 3-A State Championship on Saturday.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after being found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>