Report: Man says he was mugged after using ATM in Evansville

Police are investigating a man's claim he was mugged while at an ATM in Evansville.

It happened about 10:30 Thursday night on Washington Avenue near Green River Road.

The victim claims he had just withdrawn money and was trying to get back into his car when a stranger pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim says he shoved the suspect and that's when he was pistol-whipped over the head. According to a police report, the victim had a cut above his left eye.

The suspect did not get the victim's money.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.