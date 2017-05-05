Suspect to EPD: "Man, I'm drunk as ****"

An Evansville man is charged with public intoxication after police say he was found eating grass.

Thursday evening, officers were called to the area of Ravenswood Drive and Evans because callers reported a man eating grass, falling down, and trying to get into people's homes.

Officers say when they arrived, Obera Litt tried to hide behind a very skinny tree that was was impossible to conceal himself behind.

They say Litt then fell face down and passed out.

Officers say they were finally able to wake him up when an ambulance arrived. They say he jumped up and said, "Man, I'm drunk as ****."

Police say Litt was not cooperative, and was a danger to himself and others.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.