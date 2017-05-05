Reitz Home Museum hosts annual Derby Party at The McCurdy

Some might be headed to Churchill downs for the Kentucky Derby, but if you're looking for something closer to home, the Reitz Home Museum has something for you.

The Reitz home's annual Derby Party is Saturday from 2:00 p.m and ends at 6:00 p.m.

For the first time, the party is in downtown Evansville at the McCurdy, the newly restored, former hotel that will soon be an apartment and condo building.

The party will have seating on the first floor and the mezzanine.

Matt Rowe, the executive director of the Reitz Home, said they're thrilled to have the event here.

"It's adjacent to our property at the Reitz home and this is a historic building here in the neighborhood so it seems very appropriate, " said Rowe. "It's been very kind of the Kunkels to be such good neighbors and allow us to have our event here in their beautifully restored space."

If you come, they, of course, want you to be in derby attire.

There will be a buffet, ladies' hat contest, gentlemen's sock contest, games and prize, and a silent and live auction.

Tickets are $100 for Reitz home members and $125 for non-members.

To reserve a seat, call the Reitz home at 812-426-1871.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.