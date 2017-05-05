Police arrest suspect in Madisonville burglary

A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Madisonville business.

According to police, around 10:30 Thursday night officers went to check out an alarm call at Country Cupboard in the 500 block of McCoy Ave.

When the officers got there they discovered that the place had been burglarized.

As officers searched the area, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Michael Dutton Sr., hiding behind another nearby business.

Police say Dutton tried to run away but officers were able to catch him after a short chase.

Dutton was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. He is facing a long list of charges.

