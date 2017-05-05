Woman seriously hurt when car crashes into tree

A Daviess County woman is in the hospital after crashing her car into a tree.

Deputies got a call about the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the car in the 8600 block of Highway 144, just west of Knotsville.

Deputies say the woman had to be cut out of her car and was taken to Owensboro Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

No word on her condition.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.