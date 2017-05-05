Suspect drops woman off at bar during Evansville chase

The chase ended at East Columbia and Sherman, just east of Garvin, around 1:30 Friday morning.More >>
The chase ended at East Columbia and Sherman, just east of Garvin, around 1:30 Friday morning.More >>
Deputies got a call about the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the car in the 8600 block of Highway 144, just west of Knotsville.More >>
Deputies got a call about the crash just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the car in the 8600 block of Highway 144, just west of Knotsville.More >>
Hind winds were to blame for power outages across Evansville.More >>
Hind winds were to blame for power outages across Evansville.More >>
Strong winds knocked a tree down in Henderson and crushed two men.More >>
Strong winds knocked a tree down in Henderson and crushed two men.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Republican Party held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Republican Party held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>