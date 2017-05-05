Suspect drops woman off at bar during Evansville chase

Deputies are looking for a driver who led them on a short chase in Evansville.

Around 1:30 Friday morning, a Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over an SUV at Fares and Virginia but it took off.

We're told a woman was dropped off at the 7-11 Bar on Virginia during the chase.

The chase ended at East Columbia and Sherman, just east of Garvin, when the SUV crashed into a pole. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away from deputies.

A K-9 was brought in, but the driver wasn't found.

