WATCH: You'll definitely want an umbrella this morning! Tune in now for Byron's forecast.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

COOL AND DAMP: It will be windy with more rain, as temps sink into the 40's this morning. An area of low pressure is churning over the area and will bring showers and gusty north winds. The primary threats will pockets of torrential rainfall and winds gusting up to 35 miles an hour. An inch or less of rain is possible between now and Friday evening.

MEN HURT WHEN TREE FALLS: Two men were hurt after a tree fell near Clay Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Henderson. The two were trapped underneath and the fire department had to use chainsaws to free them. We're told one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

HEALTH CARE PASSES: The future of the Affordable Care Act is now in the hands of the Senate. House republicans cheered as they passed the controversial GOP health care bill yesterday. And President Trump is calling it a major legislative victory.

KENTUCKY DERBY PREPS: The Kentucky Derby is just a day away, and they're getting ready at Churchill Downs. Reporter Jay Gray is live at the track in Louisville to bring us the latest happenings.

LOCAL DERBY ACTION: There's also a Derby party planned for the newly refurbished McCurdy Building in downtown Evansville. Hillary Simon is live from there to tell us how you can get in on the action.

CINCO DE MAYO: Today is Cinco De Mayo! But there might not be as much guacamole at your party this year. That's because Avocado prices have soared amid high demand, up by as much as 55 percent this year.

So enjoy your Cinco De Mayo, and your weekend, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

- Dan

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.