High winds to blame for power outages in Tri-State

Hind winds were to blame for power outages across parts of the Tri-State.

Evansville dispatch says they received reports of tree limps on power lines on Boonville-New Harmony Road west of St. Joseph Avenue and at Browning Road and Oak Meadow.

According to Vectren's outage map, nearly 3,500 customers were without power Thursday night.

The map shows 2,600 of them were in Newburgh.

Down to 1765 total outages. Additional resources being coordinated as we look ahead to another day of wet, windy conditions tomorrow. ^EF — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) May 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.