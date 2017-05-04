Large tree falls in Henderson, crushes two men

Strong winds knocked a tree down in Henderson and crushed two men.

It happened in the 300 block of South Ingram.

Firefighters called for help with extra chainsaws and airbags. They even called in a tow truck to help lift the tree.

Both men were taken to the hospital, and we're told one has life-threatening injuries.

High winds are also causing a lot of power outages.

Vectren reported 3,500 customers are in the dark, and most of them are in Newburgh.

