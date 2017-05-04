Vanderburgh Co. Republican Party holds annual Lincoln Day Dinner

The Vanderburgh County Republican Party held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner Thursday evening.

This year's dinner was a tribute to Vanderburgh County political icon Bettye Lou Jerrel, who passed away in January.

In attendance was Evansville native and lieutenant governor of Indiana Suzanne Crouch. It was Jerrel, who Crouch believes blazed the trail for women such as herself to hold political office.

"She was a trailblazer, she was a leader, she set the bar for all of us who followed in her footsteps," said Suzanne Crouch, the Lieutenant Governor of Indiana. "She created a legacy of excellence for public servants. She was the first Republican county chairwoman, and then, of course, I was the second Republican County chairwoman so she set an example."

The fundraiser was expected to bring the county's Republican Party $10,000 that will go to help cover the party's election expenses next year.

