Judge dismisses lawsuit from 2014 DUI arrest

A Vanderburgh County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the father of a Reitz High School student killed by a drunk driver.

This case is separate from the crash that killed Logan Brown.

Logan's father, Charles Brown, sued the county and the sheriff's office after his arrest for a DUI in 2014.

Brown claims he was denied medical care in jail and suffered complications.

In his ruling, special judge Brent Almon said that Brown changed his lawsuit after the statute of limitations ran out.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.