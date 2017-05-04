Dubois Health department warns homeowner of mold after flood damage

Eye and skin irritation, asthma, or even allergy attacks can come from mold growth.

Environmental health specialist, Shawn Werner, said mold is a huge health concern after the flood damage.

Dubois County Health Department explained even that though they can't be seen-mold spores are already growing.

"People that were affected by the flood need to get their house cleaned up so they don't have complications in the future," said Dubois County environmental health specialist Werner.

Warner said to dry what you can and get rid of anything absorbent that flood water touched.

"Carpet, drywall, anything absorbent needs to probably be taken out and discarded. Hard surfaces can usually be cleaned with a soapy solution and bleach sanitizer," added Werner.

Experts said flood water can carry sewage, bacteria, and diseases into your home.

Werner explained within 48 hours mold can go airborne and spread to undamaged parts of your home.

"Mold spores aerosolize which you know they can get into the duct work and blow it into the rest of your house so if there is mold growing on carpets drywall anything like that you don't really want to use fans at that point because you're going to start blowing that stuff around," said Werner.

If mold develops, the Dubois County health department recommends calling in a specialist to get rid of it.

If you choose to try and clean it yourself, put on protective equipment for your eyes nose mouth and skin.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.