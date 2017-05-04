Primrose Retirement Community officially open in Newburgh

The rain didn't stop several people from coming out for the ribbon cutting at the Primrose Retirement facility. While Thursday was the grand opening, more than 30 people already live in the building.

The senior living facility sits right next to the Fieldcrest subdivision off Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh.

It has over 100 living spaces for adults 55 and older plus several different amenities. Those include a movie theater, pub and hair salon, all apart of trying to enrich the lives of seniors.

When plans were first announced, some residents in the area were hesitant about the facility. Primrose CEO Jim Thares said now that it's is open, hopefully, residents are happy with this development.

There are 36 Primrose facilities in the world, including four in Indiana. Thares says this should be a huge benefit for Warrick County and will also provide 30 to 40 people with jobs.

