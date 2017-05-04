Panthers softball dominates G-MAC postseason awards

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team had a strong showing in the 2017 Great Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference Selections with six Panthers earning a spot on the First-Team, the most of any institution. Jaylin Tidwell, Maddie Dawson, Lexie Mullen, Meredith Daunhauer, Maci Brown and Mallory Nease each were named to the First-Team with Dawson and Tidwell also being selected to the G-MAC All-Freshman team. For the second straight year, the Freshman of the Year award belongs to Kentucky Wesleyan, this time in shortstop Jaylin Tidwell.

Head Coach Miles Mallette was named the Co-Coach of the Year alongside Wes Rowe of Cedarville University. Under Mallette, the Panthers have posted an overall record of 35-20, the first time since 1996 that the 30 win mark has been reached. In conference play, Kentucky Wesleyan went 18-8, the most conference wins in program history.

Tidwell brought home three honors, being named to the All-Freshman team, First Team All G-MAC, plus the Freshman of the Year at the shortstop position. The Evansville, Ind. native leads the conference with 56 runs batted in, and fourth with a .441 batting average. Tidwell boasted a 15 game hitting streak this season and has tabbed 26 multi-hit games.

Maddie Dawson also donned All-Freshman and First-Team honors. The catcher boasted a .397 batting average in the regular season with a team-leading 16 doubles. The Reo, Ind. native was second on the team with 39 runs driven in.

Freshman Lexie Mullen earned a spot on the First-Team at the second base position. Mullen was tied for the conference lead in regular season home runs with eight. The Owensboro, Ky. native has a slugging percentage of .467 and an on base percentage of .307.

Meredith Daunhauer didn’t suffer a sophomore slump this year, leading the team with a .451 batting average and breaking the single season stolen bases record with 42 stolen bases on 46 attempts. The Evansville, Ind. native has led off every game for the Panthers and leads the team with 51 runs scored.

Pitcher Maci Brown was selected to the First-Team after leading the conference with 14 wins in the regular season. The sophomore posted a 2.96 earned run average and ranked second in the conference with 110 strikeouts. On the season, Brown tabbed four complete game shut outs, three of which were in conference play. In 137.0 innings, Brown held opponents to a .248 batting average and 60 runs.

Freshman Mallory Nease earned a spot on the First-Team with a .331 batting average in the regular season. The Terre Haute, Ind. native ranked second on the team with 14 doubles and six home runs. Nease boasted a .521 slugging percentage with 26 runs driven in while scoring 27 herself.

The No. 2 seed Panthers will face the No. 3 seed Trevecca Nazarene in the second round of the G-MAC tournament. The game was scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to rain. A new start time has not been announced.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department