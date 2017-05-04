Stolen computer and phone found, returned to Gayla Cake

We have an update about an Evansville bakery that was broken into twice in one week.

Gayla Cake sits at the corner of Main Street and Virginia in Evansville.

The owner lost two laptops, two cell phones, and $300 after someone broke into the shop twice in the same week.

Someone found one of her computers and a phone and turned them in.

After the break-in, owner Gayla Bell got an unexpected donation from St. Lucas Church and some help from total strangers.

"I hugged him," she said. "I was very excited that he brought them back to us unharmed. He took them home and was able to plug them in and saw our name on the main screen. A friend of mine set a GoFundMe account, so we had a few donations through that and customers would leave a little extra with their order."

Since the robbery, Gayla said she has updated the store's security.

