EPD: Reports of car vandalism reaches over 40 incidents

The Soliday family woke up to pieces of glass all over their street on W. Oregon St. on Evansville, and they're not the only ones.

Dozens of families now left with a mess, and a repair bill after car windows were shot-out and smashed-in across the city of Evansville.

"I'm just dumbfounded. Like, why?" Caryn Soliday said as she showed us the pieces of glass all over her truck's back seat from it's broken window. "You know at first thought it was a bar fight--with a bar being across the street. But, after hearing we were the 32nd caller, we're like, no there's something going on."

On Thursday morning, there were 32 filed police reports, recording similar incidents of shot-out car windows.

The Soliday's are offering a $100 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Officers with EPD's Crime Prevention Unit are busy tracking down the growing number of victims who've filed reports.

The incidents, police say, all happened on Tuesday and Wednesday during the late night hours.

We're told this is mostly happening around random residential areas up and down N. First Ave., targeting unoccupied vehicles parked on the street.

And several miles up N. First Ave. on Tremont Rd., another victim out over a hundred bucks after getting his Jeep's window fixed.

"I mean the thing I hate is, it doesn't make you feel really all that safe. Even though they're not actual bullets, it's like, what are people going to do next," Trevor Mohr said.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information or home security camera footage to come forward.

