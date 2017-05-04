Central City Police make the most of their new department

Central City Police are making the most of their new police department.

Their new building is right next to their old headquarters in the basement of City Hall.

The building used to be the old Central City Tourism Commission Headquarters.

Chief Brent Roberson told 14 News they have twice as much room.

He said every officer will get a desk, and there's a garage where officers can clean their squad cars.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.