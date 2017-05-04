Kindergarten student raises money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Kindergartner Avery Murphy helped raise cancer awareness in her school through a Pennies for Patients campaign (WFIE)

An Eastview Elementary student in Daviess County is making a big difference that's going way past her school halls.

Kindergartner Avery Murphy helped raise cancer awareness in her school through a Pennies for Patients campaign.

She collected more than $3,500 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She understands how hard it is for children to be in the hospital. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia a few days after her second birthday.

She's been cancer free for almost three years and said she plans to keep helping other kids going through cancer.

Avery was one of the top fundraisers in the Kentucky and Indiana chapter area of LLS and will be recognized at a special banquet in Louisville on Tuesday.

