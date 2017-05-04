Aces athletics delivers in the community

An impressive showing by the 14 sports at the University of Evansville saw them combine for 4,136 hours of community service to over 86 different agencies in the Tri-State area over the last year.

Leading the way in that department was the Purple Aces softball team. They performed 1,396 hours of service to 60 different agencies. Some of those included: Animalpalooza, Challenger League, Gilda’s Club, March of Dimes, Cardio for Canines, Delaware School, Rotary Club Santa Run, Toys for Tots, Holly’s House Boo at the Zoo, EPD Ball, It Takes a Village, Night of Memories, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Gala, Museum Guild and Howl O’Ween.

“What an amazing accomplishment by our young ladies this year to volunteer so much time in the community,” Aces head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “Community services is a core principal of the University of Evansville and for three straight years they have really embraced it. Volunteering gives us the opportunity to have an impact on our community in such a positive way.”

The top 20 individual student-athletes were recently honored as softball’s Hayli Scott along with women’s golfer Carly Waggoner tied for the top spot. Each recorded 91 hours of service to 17 different agencies. The UE softball team took 18 out of the top 20 spots on the list with Alex Latoria, Emily Lockhart, Courtney Land, Olivia Cheatham, McKenzie Johnson, Samantha Fleming, Mikaela Fleming, Brittany Hay, Bailee Porter, Ashleigh Downing, Morgan Lambert, Susan Norris, Kristin Koepke, Chandra Parr, Ashlee Kawall, Kori Keyes and Tess Hupe being recognized. Men’s soccer player Cesar Guitunga was also named to the list.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department