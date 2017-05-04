Evansville celebrates International Day of Prayer

Celebrations of interfaith groups took place across the U.S. including in Evansville (WFIE)

The President signed an order during a nationwide day of prayer event at the capitol.

Celebrations of interfaith groups took place across the U.S. including in Evansville.

This year marked a new first for the Evansville interfaith group; it's the first time it's been indoors thanks to the rain.

Trinity United Methodist Church played host, as reverends from 10 different houses of worship gathered to offer short prayers.

Local pastors told us it's important to observe a day like this as the religious and international conflict continues.

This is the 66th year for the National Day of Prayer.

There was also an event in Owensboro with other local religious leaders.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.