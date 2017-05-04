Huntingburg opens flood debris site, asks residents to fill out storm damage form

Huntingburg was one of the hardest hit areas in last weekend's flooding (WFIE)

Huntingburg was one of the hardest hit areas in last weekend's flooding. Now, there's a place for residents to get rid of storm debris.

There are two dumpsters for flood debris across from the Street Department. People can come until 7 p.m. Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Items containing Freon like refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and TVs will not be accepted.

There are city officials asking residents to fill out a Dubois County disaster initial assessment form when they drop off their items.

Mayor Denny Spinner said is important to fill out a form, even if you have little damage.

"It's very important to document this, even if you may have what you consider minor damage documenting," Spinner said. "What has happened here is important for our EMA and for the agencies that could possibly provide assistance to us."

This service is for flood debris only.

