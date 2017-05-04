USI vs William Jewell softball

USI fell behind quickly 3-0 in their GLVC Tournament opener with William Jewell.

However, they rally quickly with the long ball. Haley Hodges lights the fuse with a 2-run rocket to right.

Move to the 6th, Eagles now up 5-4, Lexi Reese adds to the pad, launching a line-drive solo-shot to center.

Later in the frame, with a man aboard, yet another senior, Grace Clark belts a 2-run blast down the left field line.

USI avoids a game one letdown, advancing to the winner's bracket, rolling 10-to-4.

