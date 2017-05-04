Evansville softball faces uphill battle for tournament position at Wichita State

The Evansville softball team faces an uphill battle jockeying for tournament position this weekend at Wichita State.

However, they also have double trouble at both the dish and in the circle.

Though she's only been on campus for two seasons, the sound of Morgan Florey fanning the opposition has become commonplace at Cooper Stadium. And as impressive as her first year was, earning MVC freshman of the year, this sophomore season has been even better, as the Peoria native has compiled a 14-and-9 mark while racking up 178 strikeouts and a minuscule 1.73 ERA.

While the circle is where she flourishes, the batter's box is where Florey flies, leading the team in R-B-Is and home runs, while batting .305.

For all her dominance, Florey can't do it all, as evidenced last week against Southern Illinois, where Florey tossed 9 innings of shutout work, only to lose in an extra-inning pitchers duel, 1-0.

Now the Lady Aces come into this final weekend of the regular season 9 games below .500, and in the 5th slot for the upcoming conference tournament. However, if Florey can crank it up another notch momentum and more may be on their side.

