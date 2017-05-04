Online Farmers Market now available for parts of the Tri-State

You no longer have to wait for the weekend to get fresh, local produce. Now, you can order your farmers market favorites online in parts of the Tri-State.

If you're a fan of shopping locally, you'll want to hear this. This new website will allow you to get locally-grown products delivered to you from local farmers. It's called MarketWagon.com.

The delivery service started accepting orders on Thursday. Next Thursday is the first delivery date, and from here on out, pick up and delivery will be every Thursday.

We're told this new service is looking to help local food growers thrive, and the online market currently has about 150 products from local farms available to order now.

"This is great for people who love farmer's markets, but maybe they work nightshift, or they don't want to wake up early in the morning to go to a farmer's market to get the freshest produce," said Amber Kelly, the Market Coordinator.

MarketWagon.com delivers orders to homes, businesses, and public pickup points throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.