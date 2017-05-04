Online Farmers Market kicks off for parts of the Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Online Farmers Market kicks off for parts of the Tri-State

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: MarketWagon.com) (Source: MarketWagon.com)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

You no longer have to wait for the weekend to get fresh, local produce. Now, you can order your farmers market favorites online in parts of the Tri-State.

If you're a fan of shopping locally, you'll want to hear this. This new website will allow you to get locally-grown products delivered to you from local farmers. It's called MarketWagon.com. 

The delivery service started accepting orders last Thursday. This Thursday was their first delivery date.

We're told this new service is looking to help local food growers thrive, and the online market currently has about 150 products from around 20 local vendors available to order now. 

"This is great for people who love farmer's markets, but maybe they work the night shift, or they don't want to wake up early in the morning to go to a farmer's market to get the freshest produce," said Amber Kelly, the Market Coordinator.

From here on out, pick up and delivery will be every Thursday, and there's no question that people are already starting to take advantage.

MarketWagon.com delivers orders to homes, businesses, and public pickup points throughout Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Car crashes into CVS on East Morgan

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:23:06 GMT
    We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)We're told the driver ran into the curb and went straight into the building (WFIE)

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

    We have heard reports of a crash into a CVS. It happened on East Morgan Ave. We're told a tow truck arrived on the scene to move the car.

    More >>

  • Jasper schools go electronic

    Jasper schools go electronic

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:45:14 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

    Greater Jasper Schools will save 30,000 sheets of paper next school year by moving to an electronic registration system. 

    More >>

  • Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Evansville playground to get nearly $90K makeover

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:29:58 GMT
    Source: City of EvansvilleSource: City of Evansville

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>

    An Evansville playground in need of a little TLC will soon get a nearly $90,000 makeover.  It's all thanks to some creative thinking and hard work by city officials.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly