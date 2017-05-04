Strike Zone Player of the Week: Reitz's Jake Scholz

With a flurry of voting the home stretch, with thousands of votes cast, Reitz's hitman avoided a photo finish to win the Strike Zone player of the Week, by a nose.

Junior catcher Jake Scholz has been clutch all season for the Panthers, compiling a .415 batting average, while knocking in 16 RBIs.

That's not to mention his considerable defensive skills behind the plate.

