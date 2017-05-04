Starbucks opens for first time in Henderson

Coffee lovers in Henderson have a new place to pick up their favorite cup of joe.

Starbucks celebrated their grand opening Thursday.

It's the first Starbucks ever in Henderson and is located right along the Highway 41 strip, near Watson Lane.

The Seattle-based company features a drive-thru and also mobile ordering.

Happy Hour starts Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and runs through May 14.

