Truck crashes into Henderson fire station

Thursday is international firefighter's day, but this wasn't the greeting Henderson Fire Department was expecting.

We're told a truck ran off the road and through an office of Fire Station 4.

Fortunately nobody injured when truck ran through office of Fire Station 4. pic.twitter.com/4w9h5oYc7k — City of Henderson (@HendersonKY) May 4, 2017

Police said the driver hydroplaned, lost control, went off the road and into the building.

At the time, all the firefighters at the station were in a different part of the building.

They told us they heard a loud boom but thought it was thunder from the ongoing rain. They became aware of the crash when a neighboring business alerted them.

No one was hurt from the crash, but the office area where the truck hit won't be able to be used until repairs are made.

