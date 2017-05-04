Contractors: Residents can move into McCurdy building next week

We have an update on a historic building in downtown Evansville.

Residents can start moving into the newly renovated McCurdy building next week, according to contractors for the Kunkel Group.

We're told 50 of the 100 apartments are already rented out.

Firefighters spent about an hour in the downtown building Thursday, walking each floor during a final inspection - making sure fire alarms work.

According to contractors, all major construction is complete--the upper floors just need a few finishing touches.

"We understand its an old building and we know there's going to be some give and take throughout the process. But we have the same, common goal. Which is a safe building everyone here can enjoy and appreciate." Says General Contractor Adam Kunkel.

Kunkel tells us this weekend's Derby Party, hosted at the McCurdy will likely move inside.



Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.