Meet and greet dinner for Honor Flight veterans

There was a meet and greet dinner Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville for the veterans who will fly to the nation's capital this Saturday on the Honor Flight.

More than 80 Veterans and their guardians got the chance to mingle with everyone going on the trip.

They watched Rolling Thunder's Missing man table presentation and the Honor Flight team explained what they will expect from Saturday's trip to the national monuments.

Everything the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana does for the veterans is free and fully funded by generous donors in the Tri-State.

We'll have exclusive coverage of Saturday's flight on air and online. Everyone is invited to the welcome home parade at Evansville Regional Airport. The planes are expected to land at 8 p.m.

