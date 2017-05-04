Police arrest Henderson man on trespassing charges

A Henderson man is in jail on trespassing and fleeing and evading charges.

Police say they saw 22-year-old Mason Book running from an abandoned property on Meadow Street Wednesday night.

Officers caught up with him at a home on Cottage Avenue.

Police say he had thrown a sock containing a drug pipe and had some prescription drugs on him.

Book is charged with fleeing and evading and criminal trespassing.

