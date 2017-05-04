Evansville man charged with dealing K2 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man charged with dealing K2

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail charged with dealing K2.

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies say they went to a home on East Blackford Avenue after getting some tips that drugs were being sold from the home.  

Deputies say they found marijuana, K2, pills, and a loaded gun in the home.  

Stephen Fields is charged with dealing K2 or lookalike substance.  He's in the Vanderburgh County Jail.  

