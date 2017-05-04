Morganfield police chief fired

Morganfield Police Chief Chris Toman was fired Thursday, according to a city hall official.

Toman replaced Craig Bolds as police chief last year after Bolds resigned and was later arrested. Bolds was accused of stealing up to $10,000 worth of evidence from the department.

The city official did not give a reason why Toman was terminated.

We're told Geoffery Deibler has been appointed by the mayor to be the new police chief.

