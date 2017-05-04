Marijuana grow operation busted in Henderson

Deputies in Henderson County say they've made an arrest in a marijuana grow operation.

William (Nick) Bunch was arrested at his home on Highway 416 in Robards.

Deputies say they found a false wall inside an outbuilding. Behind it, they say they found eight marijuana plants that were more than three feet tall.

Deputies say they found items used to grow the plants including reflectors, heaters, lights, filters, and tubing.

They say the plants had a street value of around $10,000.

