Man behind bars after Hopkins Co. chase

A man is in the Hopkins County Jail after police he led them on a chase and endangered the safety of a minor.

Madisonville officers tried to stop 18-year-old Aaron Sisk on South Main Street just after 9 Wednesday night. But police say Sisk drove off and led them on a pursuit out of Madisonville and through Earlington.

When they reached Clarence Woodis Road south of Earlington, police say Sisk lost control of his car and hit a tree.

Police say Sisk ran off, but they were able to arrest him.

They also found a 17-year-old in the car, who was also taken into custody.

