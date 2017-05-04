EPD looking for Schnucks robbery suspect

Evansville police are investigating an a robbery that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at the Schnucks grocery store on North Green River Road.

According to EPD, a man walked into the store right before closing and demanded money. He got away with money and police believe he left on foot. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police are not sure if this robbery is connected to other recent robberies in Evansville.

Anyone with information should contact EPD at (812) 436-7896 or the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1 (800) 78-CRIME.

