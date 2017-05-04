Police investigating dozens of reports of broken car windows in Evansville

Evansville police are investigating dozens of reports of broken car windows.

At least 31 people say someone smashed their car windows but didn't take anything inside. The vandalism happened on several city streets late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some of those streets were:

Tremont Road

Lexington Road

Longfield Drive

Sheridian Road

Tekoppel Avenue.

Fulton

North Park Drive

Blackford

Fountain Avenues.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

