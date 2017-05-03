Weather forces Otters to move Jacobs Village exhibition

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Evansville Otters’ annual Jacob’s Village benefit exhibition game scheduled for Friday, May 5 at 6:35 p.m. has been postponed to Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Evansville will now play the River City Rascals, due to the Florence Freedom having other commitments scheduled for the makeup date.

Fans with tickets for the Jacob’s Village game should save them for admittance on May 7.

Updated information and details on the Diamond Dash presented by Tracy Zeller Jewelry will be available tomorrow.

Fans can watch Sunday’s game live on the Otters Digital Network and evansvilleotters.com will have audio with Lucas Corley (play-by-play), Bill McKeon (analysis) and Preston Leinenbach calling the action.

The mission of Jacob's Village is to develop a safe, walk-able neighborhood community where people with disabilities and older adults can find meaningful relationships, housing that is affordable and accessible, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies. Proceeds from Sunday’s game will go to Jacob’s Village.

Sunday’s game coincides with Depicting the Diamond, sponsored by Painting with a Twist. Depicting the Diamond begins at 1 p.m. and tickets for that exclusive event are still available by calling 812-435-8686.

Evansville’s exhibition opener scheduled for Thursday, May 4 in Florence, Ky. against the Freedom has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Otters will now open the exhibition schedule in Paducah, Ky. on Saturday, May 6 against the Southern Illinois Miners. The game broadcast will be available on WUEV 91.5 FM and online at wuev.org. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Ill. May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m. and will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.??

