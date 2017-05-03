YMCA has a brand new archery team

Archery is a sport that is continuing to grow here in the Tri-State, so much so that the YMCA in downtown Evansville has started a brand new team.

They had their first practice about five weeks ago, and it has already almost tripled in numbers.

What started out as a Physical Education Class for home Schooled kids has turned into a homeschool archery team.

For the kids, they spend most of their day at home, so this team gives them the opportunity to be apart of a team and in a way a school.

For many of the kids, their first time on the line was their first time shooting, but the great thing about this sport is it is for everyone and practice makes perfect.

The team had their first competition in Boonville a few weeks ago and are just waiting for the NASP sanctioning to come through so next season they can be at all of the competitions.

They expect to get the go ahead this fall.

