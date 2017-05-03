Bosse high school teacher wins EVSC's Cause for Applause award

It was quite the surprise for one Evansville high School Teacher on Wednesday. Brooke Wheeler, a visual arts teacher at Bosse High School was given the EVSC's Cause for Applause award.

It's designed to recognize employees who go above and beyond their normal job responsibilities and make an impact on students.

Wheeler told 14 News a parent nominated her for the award.

"That's really very touching and really makes me feel really good about that I've made such an impact, that a parent would take the time to do that," said Brooke Wheeler. "It really couldn't come at a better time just to make you feel like what you're doing means something and reminds you that you're ultimately here for the kids."

Wheeler teaches visual arts including drawing, painting, printmaking, and ceramics.

