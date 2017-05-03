TEDx moves to USI's Performance Center

Good ideas are meant to be shared, that's the idea behind TEDx talks and more people will be able to share what they learn at Evansville's own TEDx event because organizers just announced, it's moving to a bigger location this fall.

The event will be held in USI's new Performance Center, which can seat 300, but thousands more will be able to see it by streaming it online.

TEDx-Evansville is set for Friday, October 27 at 5 p.m.

This year's theme is "Grow."

