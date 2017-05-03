Overcrowding issues discussed at Vanderburgh County Council

The issue of overcrowding at the Vanderburgh County Jail went before the Vanderburgh County Council Wednesday night.

Sheriff Dave Wedding and Prosecutor Nick Hermann took the podium together to propose putting some inmates, that normally would be housed in the jail, on home detention with a monitoring device.

Officials said this would save the county money and would cut down on the number of inmates at the jail.

"The judges need the ability to have a fund in which the money could be paid to put someone on drug testing or home detention in lieu of housing them in our jail," said Hermann. "The idea being, for every one person we do that, we're able to pull one person back that's out of county that we're paying $35 a day to be somewhere else, which cuts down on transportation costs and officer safety and that would provide money to potentially pay for three people to be out."

There's no word on when this program could start.

