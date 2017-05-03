EPD responds to armed robbery at Hardees

Evansville police responded to a call about an armed robbery in the parking lot of Hardees.

It happened at the one off Highway 41 north of Lynch Road.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his car when a guy got into the passenger seat, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect and another man took off in burgundy SUV.

If you have any information, call the police.

