Diamond Aces strike sour note in Music City

The Belmont pitching staff was sharp early, and the University of Evansville baseball team was unable to break through as the Purple Aces fell 2-0 to the Bruins in a non-conference contest at E.S. Rose Park on Wednesday evening.

The Bruins (22-21) used seven pitchers over the course of the game, and the trio of Casey Queener, Austin Reynolds and Zach Hodgkiss led the way, tossing five near-perfect innings without allowing a hit before a fifth-inning two-run Nick Egli homer put the Bruins on the board.

Egli finished the game 1-for-2 at the plate, and Hodgkiss was credited with the win as he improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Aces (13-30) were out-hit in the contest 7-3, with Craig Shepherd, Andrew Tanous and Troy Beilsmith picking up the hits. Travis Tokarek, who earned a walk in the seventh inning, extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Belmont added an insurance run with a Hunter Holland sacrifice fly in the seventh.

On the mound, Justin Hayden tossed two innings without surrendering a run to extend his personal scoreless streak to 14 innings. Austin Allinger, who gave up four hits and the Egli homer, dropped to 3-3 on the year.

UE will return to Missouri Valley Conference play later this week as the team continues its current eight-game road swing with a three-game set at Bradley, which is slated to begin on Friday evening in Peoria.

NOTES: Since 1978, UE is 2-10 against Belmont and 1-8 in games played in Nashville … In that timespan, the Aces are 35-49 against Nashville and 1-4 this season … UE is 106-96-3 against Tennessee schools … Since 1987, the Aces are 10-6 on May 3 and 221-192 in the month of May.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department