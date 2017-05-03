UE announces renovations to one of its buildings

One of the most-used buildings at University of Evansville is about to get a facelift.

UE announced renovations to Hyde Hall now that they've hit a major fundraising goal: raising $5 million of the $8 million needed.

The plans call for upgraded study space with new technology and an advanced energy efficient heating and cooling system.

Construction is set to begin next Spring.

