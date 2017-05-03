Flooding concerns persist across the Tri-State ahead of more rain

We're heading into another round of showers at could raise those flood waters.

Some Tri-Staters say this is one of the worst floods they've seen in many years. Cindy Engleman has lived in her home for about 17 years.

Last week, she had a memory from six years ago show up on her Facebook page. It was of flooding in the field behind her home. She was calling it her new 'lakefront property.' The memory showed up just one day before the flooding of nearly the same magnitude, showed up this year.

The water on Kansas road near I-69 is bad too. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told us, their training academy is right at the end of the road. The campus is completely flooded, and they have three buildings on it.

He said the water got within 15 to 20 feet of one of the buildings but no water actually got inside. You can't get to it with any regular means of transport right now. Even though they used a special vehicle to get out there and check on their buildings, we're told that still made them nervous.

"This morning we were in a military style transport vehicle that's set way off the road and all three of us were pretty nervous during our drive from here to the end of the roadway," said Wedding.

At Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area, the roadway was completely covered. Now, the guardrail is heavily damaged and the road is coming apart.

Boonville-New harmony road is down to one lane because of these conditions. This is just one example of how dangerous driving on flooded roadways could be.

Even if you think you know the water isn't too deep across the roadway, you don't know what's happening below the water. With more rain on its way, Sheriff Dave Wedding wants you to prepare for your morning commute in advance.

"If we have a heavy rainfall overnight, there's a good chance there's going to water standing on those roads so maybe take the alternate route to your destination," Wedding said.

Most emergency management people we've talked to say they same thing.

Keep in mind it only takes a small amount of water to float your vehicle and cause you to lose control. So turn around, don't drown.

