Volunteers make special Feed Seniors Now Food Drive deliveries

Nearly 50 volunteers packed over a ton of food into their cars and delivered it to hungry seniors in western Kentucky.

Cyndi and Amy were two of many volunteers ready to make some special deliveries knowing each stop meant one more senior in need would go to bed with a full stomach.

"Honey, it's always a blessing. I'm thankful for it," said one recipient.

The Feed Senior Now food drive collected enough donations to feed 459 people across five counties compared to 286 last year. Those counties include Ohio, Hancock, Webster, Daviess, and McLean Counties.

Volunteers say they aren't stopping there because they know that for some people, a bag of groceries is more than just a nice gesture. It's a glimmer of hope.

"I am still at a loss for words," recipient Rose Henning said.

The food drive may have broken a record this year, but volunteers plan to help even more next year. Those blessed with bags today say the need goes far beyond their kitchens.

"To think you could do this for somebody, but there are people out there in a lot worse shape, but to get this and know that people think that much about you to do this. That's amazing. It really is," Henning said.

Comfort Keepers, GRADD, and Independence Bank put together this food drive starting which started in groceries across Kentucky in March.

Workers there said it's been overwhelming to see the support from volunteers to donations. They say Specialty Foods Group donated over 400 hams for the cause to go along with over a ton of food they received. Next year, they hope to feed 500.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.