Owensboro park staff prepping Cravens Pool

One day after Owensboro city officials announced that Cravens pool will stay open this summer, park staff went to work to get the pool ready to open by the end of the month. Staff said the goal is to open by Memorial Day Weekend.

"We have to get it nice and clean and sanitize and disinfected," assistant recreational facilities manager, Jennifer Hodges, said.

So staff didn't waste any time the first day after the announcement.

"We have some things to get the pool ready for before we get to that day, but with the hard work that we put in, the parks department and the city, we are working really hard, and I think we can do it," Smothers Park supervisor Gloria Purcell said.

Crews will drain the pool next week, but this week staff began cleaning bathrooms, prepping the concession stand, making sure the pool deck is ready to accommodate swimmers. They usually have more prep time after winter, but the situation with Cravens this year delayed that process. Hodges said she is still feeling confident about progress.

"We have a great maintenance staff here that does really well with helping with behind the scenes and working with maintenance issues with the pool, so I have a lot of confidence that this will happen," Hodges said.

She also says she also has some extra hiring to do with the latest announcement, ideally two to four more lifeguards, and another concession stand worker. But for now, each scrub brings the team one step closer to opening day.

"It's always about the kids, our community, to see the smiles on the kid's face, knowing their pool will open up in this community means a whole lot to us. So we're going to get it done," Purcell said.

Park staff have not officially announced an opening day, but say if all goes well, she should be able to meet their goal and open Memorial Day Weekend.

